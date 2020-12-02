Watch: Moon Ga Young Is Desperate To Hide The Truth From Cha Eun Woo And Hwang In Yeob In New “True Magnificence” Teaser

tvN’s upcoming rom-com “True Magnificence” launched a brand new teaser!

Primarily based on successful webtoon, “True Magnificence” is a romantic comedy about Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Young), who zealously makes use of make-up to cover her naked face and fight her insecurities about her appears to be like. After she meets Lee Su Ho (ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo), a well-liked pupil who has his personal emotional wounds, they share one another’s secrets and techniques and be taught to heal by love. Hwang In Yeob co-stars as Han Search engine optimisation Jun, an untamable insurgent with a surprisingly heat coronary heart.

The teaser begins with Lim Ju Gyeong sharing, “A narrative about an extraordinary lady all of the sudden remodeling into an exquisite fairy.” Nevertheless, she’s interrupted as somebody yells, “What’s the purpose of being fairly by plastering make-up over your face when your naked face is ugly?”

Though her preliminary make-up makes an attempt don’t pan out very nicely, Lim Ju Gyeong ultimately turns heads together with her magnificence as soon as she masters make-up and attends faculty as the brand new switch pupil.

As her destiny unexpectedly turns into intertwined with Lee Su Ho’s, Lim Ju Gyeong tries to cover the reality of her naked face. Lee Su Ho’s voiceover shares, “My reminiscence is of course excellent,” and Lim Ju Gyeong wonders, “Is this a matter of recognizing somebody with good reminiscence?” Lee Su Ho replies, “It’s undoubtedly you, irrespective of the way you have a look at it.”

Moreover, Lim Ju Gyeong by accident runs into Han Search engine optimisation Jun and questions in shock, “He goes to our faculty?” On the faculty’s discipline, Han Search engine optimisation Jun asks Lim Ju Gyeong, “You’ve seen me earlier than, proper?”

Lastly, Lee Su Ho removes Lim Ju Gyeong’s glasses and leans in shut. In the background, her voiceover shares, “It’s unhappy sufficient being ugly. I’m ruined!”

“True Magnificence” premieres on December 9 at 10:30 p.m. KST and might be out there with English subtitles on Viki.

