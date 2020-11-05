Watch: Moon Ga Young Leaves A Mark On Cha Eun Woo In New “True Magnificence” Teaser

“True Magnificence” has launched one other teaser, this time starring each Moon Ga Young and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo!

Primarily based on a well-liked webtoon of the identical identify, the romantic comedy is about Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Young), a cheerful and optimistic highschool scholar who makes use of make-up to take care of her insecurities about her look. She’s decided to cover her naked face from the world, so she tends to overdo her make-up. She meets Lee Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo), who has wounds of his personal, they usually develop as they share their secrets and techniques with one another.

Moon Ga Young’s character says, “I’m Lim Ju Gyeong, a goddess. That’s, till I take off my make-up.” In school, the scholars marvel at her look, and her Instagram posts have hundreds of likes.

In the hallway at college, she bumps into Lee Su Ho’s again, leaving her make-up imprinted on it. The teaser goes on to indicate her taking off her make-up at residence and searching stunned to see one thing from a automotive.

