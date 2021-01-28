Watch: Moon Ga Young Reacts To Cha Eun Woo’s Aegyo Behind The Scenes Of “True Magnificence”

tvN’s “True Magnificence” has launched new behind-the-scenes footage from filming!

On January 28, the favored drama adaptation of the hit webtoon shared a cute new behind-the-scenes video of its forged on set. The clip begins with the Lim household rehearsing a scene by working strains collectively earlier than a take.

When Moon Ga Young recites her line asking why she isn’t allowed to do the issues she needs to do and be with the particular person she needs to be with, her on-screen mom Jang Hye Jin breaks character to comment sadly, “However that is so pitiful.” Her on-screen husband Park Ho San teasingly replies, “Simply say your strains.”

Nevertheless, Jang Hye Jin goes on to share that she struggled along with her strains berating Lim Ju Gyeong, revealing, “I used to be questioning why I used to be having a tough time memorizing my strains for this scene, and I believe it’s as a result of I really feel too sorry [for Lim Ju Gyeong] to say these strains to her.” Playfully pretending to tear up, she provides, “I even cried whereas rehearsing.”

After filming a take of the emotional scene, Jang Hye Jin turns to Park Ho San and praises Moon Ga Young’s performing. Pointing to Moon Ga Young, she marvels, “She’s so good,” and Park Ho San agrees, “She pulls it off so simply.” He then jokingly tells Kim Min Ki to study from his on-screen sister, who majored in performing in faculty in actual life, by saying, “To get into faculty, it is advisable act like this.”

Later, Jang Hye Jin praises Kim Min Ki by affectionately mentioning, “He’s improved a lot.” Park Ho San chimes in, “I believe he’s gotten taller, too,” and when Jang Hye Jin agrees, Kim Min Ki is adorably unable to cover his pleasure as he exclaims, “Actually?”

The clip then strikes on to Hwang In Yeob and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo filming the scene during which their characters take down defaced posters of Lim Ju Gyeong at college. After efficiently wrapping up the scene, Cha Eun Woo briefly takes on the position of cameraman as he personally movies the classroom scene during which Yoo Tae Hoon (performed by Lee Il Joon) does aegyo to cheer up his girlfriend Choi Soo Ah (performed by Kang Min Ah).

Within the subsequent scene, Moon Ga Young feedback that she has the “Ottoke (What Ought to I Do) Tune” caught in her head. When requested if she’s seen the video of Cha Eun Woo singing the aegyo tune, she replies with amusing, “Sure, I noticed it. As anticipated, he did an amazing job.”

The video then cuts to Cha Eun Woo shyly filming the scene in query—and getting adorably embarrassed as soon as he’s performed.

Lastly, the clip ends with Cha Eun Woo and Moon Ga Young filming the scene during which Lee Su Ho provides Lim Ju Gyeong a piggyback experience after she will get bored with strolling. The two co-stars meticulously apply how Cha Eun Woo will decide her up and carry her, and so they lastly determine tips on how to get it good.

As soon as the cameras cease rolling, Moon Ga Young asks, “Am I heavy?” and Cha Eun Woo jokingly replies, “Did you suppose you’d be gentle?” Nevertheless, he later provides that she wasn’t exhausting to hold in any respect, commenting, “She seems like she’s eaten precisely three dumplings.”

So as to shield his ears from the chilly, Cha Eun Woo dons a pair of earmuffs, and Moon Ga Young jumps on the alternative to tease him. Joking that he appears like a avenue vendor promoting roasted chestnuts, she playfully asks, “How a lot are the roasted chestnuts?”

Try the total behind-the-scenes video under!

Watch “True Magnificence” with subtitles right here:

