Watch: Moon Ga Younger, Cha Eun Woo, And Hwang In Yeob Give A Tour Of The “True Magnificence” Drama Set

Moon Ga Younger, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, and Hwang In Yeob launched the set of tvN’s “True Magnificence”!

In a latest behind-the-scenes video, the three actors gave a tour of the set of Saebom Excessive Faculty. Moon Ga Younger begins by stating the distinctive wallpaper on the college. Cha Eun Woo feedback, “Actually, once I noticed it at first…” Moon Ga Younger cuts him off and says, “You need to watch out of what you say,” and Hwang In Yeob provides for him, “It’s stunning.” Cha Eun Woo avoids the subject and suggests, “Ought to we go to to the following room?”

The actors additionally carry consideration to the detailed props used on set, such because the lunch schedule on the bulletin board. Moon Ga Younger helps her on-screen classmates introduce themselves one after the other as effectively. When Park Yoo Na joins her, the 2 discuss their characters’ friendship and share that Kang Min Ah is nice at taking footage of them.

Again within the classroom, Hwang In Yeob explains that he likes the nook seat probably the most as a result of he can secretly go to sleep. Moon Ga Younger and Cha Eun Woo tease Hwang In Yeob for being older than them when he talks about his college days. Collectively, Moon Ga Younger and Cha Eun Woo additionally recite Saebom Excessive Faculty’s motto, “When you break it your self, you’re a chick, but when another person breaks it, you’re a fried egg,” however Hwang In Yeob doesn’t appear conscious that that they had a faculty motto.

The tour additionally reveals that the door to the lady’s toilet and the door to the boy’s toilet connects to the identical room. Later, Hwang In Yeob picks Moon Ga Younger’s motion scene with cake in her face as one of many memorable scenes filmed at college, and Cha Eun Woo talks about how 5 males struggled to assist Moon Ga Younger throughout a sure wire scene. Moon Ga Younger pretends to threaten Cha Eun Woo and provides, “I’ll handle Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo) later.”

The tour ends with the three actors revealing that they’ll introduce different set places, corresponding to Lim Ju Gyeong’s (Moon Ga Younger’s) home, sooner or later.

The subsequent episode of “True Magnificence” will air on December 23 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

