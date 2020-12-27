Watch: Moon Ga Younger, Cha Eun Woo, And Hwang In Yeob Give Another In-Depth Look At The “True Magnificence” Set

The forged of tvN’s “True Magnificence” gave viewers one other inside take a look at the set!

The video begins with Moon Ga Younger and Hwang In Yeob exhibiting off the inside of the salon that’s owned by Moon Ga Younger’s character’s mom. Moon Ga Younger feedback on the cheap costs of the assorted remedies, however Hwang In Yeob questions her assertion. Moon Ga Younger replies, “They’re going to be cheap costs since my mom is an effective particular person.”

She then brings consideration to her character’s report card hanging on the wall, which her mom had used to obtain on-screen prime star Lee Joo Heon’s (Jung Joon Ho‘s) autograph. Hwang In Yeob remarks that the autograph is so huge that he didn’t even discover her poor grades. When Moon Ga Younger retaliates by asking if his character is sweet at learning, he avoids her query and means that they transfer on to the subsequent room. The pair additionally exhibits off a spot the place they by accident bumped their head throughout filming, in addition to the room the place Hwang In Yeob took a photograph of Moon Ga Younger carrying a face masks.

Saying goodbye to Hwang In Yeob, Moon Ga Younger strikes on to her home to introduce the assorted gadgets in her room. She begins by exhibiting off the doorbell, which shows a shifting eye and emits a scary giggle when the button is pressed. She additionally talks in regards to the stained glass home windows over her mattress, her numerous comedian books, and her dressing desk, which was a brand new and essential addition to her room after her on-screen household moved homes.

She then walks across the different rooms in the home, exhibiting viewers the assorted household footage in the lounge earlier than confessing that her character’s mom doesn’t have a lot area for herself as a result of her father is the one who does many of the home tasks. Lastly, Moon Ga Younger enters the lavatory to marvel on the old style bathtub, and factors out that the lavatory is the place she filmed a comedic scene along with her character’s siblings, performed by Im Se Mi and Kim Min Gi.

Moon Ga Younger is then joined by Cha Eun Woo as they introduce the ultimate and most essential vacation spot of the tour — the comedian e book retailer the place their two characters started to get nearer to at least one one other. Cha Eun Woo waits for Moon Ga Younger behind a glass door as she approaches him and says in shock, “Wow, who’s this good-looking boy?” Cha Eun Woo opens the door and charismatically welcomes viewers into the shop.

The two actors marvel in any respect the fascinating gadgets within the retailer, starting with the board arrange by the door the place they draw random items of paper to win prizes. After a number of tries, they offer up and transfer to the horror part of the shop, which is the place the place their characters first met and in addition the place they proceed to speak in confidence to one another. Moon Ga Younger additionally feedback that the moment noodles are scrumptious, confessing that she has eaten about eight bowls to this point.

Moon Ga Younger additionally attracts consideration to the threatening message that her character left on the wall, which reads, “In case you sit in Lim Ju Gyeong’s seat with out permission, hair will develop in your butt.” In the meantime, Cha Eun Woo factors out the particular seats the place he and Moon Ga Younger wait and follow their strains whereas the employees put together the set for filming.

Cha Eun Woo dons a scary masks as Moon Ga Younger wraps up the video with a brief message for viewers, asking them to sit up for the remaining episodes. Cha Eun Woo provides, “We’re having a enjoyable time filming and the entire forged members are working arduous, so I hope that this drama will carry everybody heat and pleasurable moments this winter.”

