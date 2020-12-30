Watch: Moon Ga Younger, Cha Eun Woo, And Hwang In Yeob Look Out For Each Other While Filming “True Magnificence”

tvN’s “True Magnificence” launched a brand new behind-the-scenes video!

The making-of video begins with Moon Ga Younger and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo monitoring their performing collectively. In a distinct clip with Moon Ga Younger and Hwang In Yeob, Moon Ga Younger wipes off Hwang In Yeob’s sweat after he catches her head from hitting the bottom. He feedback, “It seems as if Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Younger) doesn’t have any belief in me.” Moon Ga Younger denies it, however Hwang In Yeob provides, “I’ve to rapidly construct extra belief along with her than Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo).”

Moon Ga Younger asks, “Are you having a tough time?” after Hwang In Yeob continues to assist her head. Though Hwang In Yeob solutions that he’s nice, Moon Ga Younger feedback, “Then why are you so out of breath?” Hwang In Yeob continues to share, “It’s not heavy.”

Kang Min Ah and Moon Ga Younger even have a blast filming in animal costumes. Moon Ga Younger factors to Kang Min Ah and asks the digicam, “Isn’t she so cute as we speak?” Kang Min Ah provides, “My abdomen stands out rather a lot,” and Moon Ga Younger jokingly says, “I advised you to cease ingesting.” In her pig costume, Moon Ga Younger asks, “Would you prefer to odor it? Doesn’t it odor like a 100-year-old stuffed animal?”

Moon Ga Younger additionally tries to assist repair Cha Eun Woo’s hair on the director’s request, however he stops her as soon as he realizes her costume might trigger static. Earlier than filming, the director asks, “Su Ho, you’re sorry to Ju Gyeong, proper?” and Cha Eun Woo begrudgingly agrees.

In a distinct clip, Hwang In Yeob is worried when he sees Cha Eun Woo’s wound make-up on his lips, pondering it’s actual. Hwang In Yeob asks, “Are you actually harm?” and Cha Eun Woo explains, “No, it’s from once you hit me.”

Hwang In Yeob does some final minute push ups to organize for a scene by which he has to take off his shirt, and for a distinct scene, Cha Eun Woo will get classes on learn how to seize the reigns to a horse correctly to make the scene extra reasonable.

Watch the complete video beneath!

Meet up with “True Magnificence” beneath!

Watch Now