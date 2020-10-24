Watch: Moon Ga Young’s Character Gets Shocked By Her Social Media Mistake In “True Magnificence” Teaser

Moon Ga Younger provides a glimpse of her character in a teaser for “True Magnificence”!

The drama is a romantic comedy about Im Joo Kyung (Moon Ga Younger), a cheerful and optimistic highschool pupil who makes use of make-up to cope with her insecurities about her look. She’s decided to cover her naked face from the world, so she tends to overdo her make-up. She meets Su Ho (ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo), who has wounds of his personal, they usually develop as they share their secrets and techniques with one another. It’s based mostly on a preferred webtoon of the identical title.

A “transferring poster” teaser has been shared for Moon Ga Young’s character! Im Joo Kyung says within the teaser, “I’m a goddess. That’s, till I take off my make-up.” She seems at her telephone whereas carrying a cushty observe swimsuit with glasses on and her hair up, and he or she seems to haven’t performed her make-up.

She appears happy as she scrolls via some images of herself and says cheerfully, “I’d higher add my goddess images!” However as an alternative of the images she wished, she selects some footage of her present state to add to social media as an alternative. She yells when she realizes it and rushes to attempt to cancel the add. Her hilarious response, on high of the humorous expressions she’s making within the selfies, are already delighting drama followers.

“True Magnificence” premieres in December on tvN and might be accessible on Viki.

