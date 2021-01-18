Watch: Moon Ga Young’s On-Screen Brother Kim Min Gi Shows His Chemistry With “True Magnificence” Cast In New Making-Of Video

tvN has given us one other look behind the scenes of “True Magnificence”— this time via the eyes of Kim Min Gi (taking part in Lim Ju Gyeong’s little brother Lim Ju Younger)!

Kim Min Gi introduces himself as Lim Ju Younger and explains that he’ll introduce the remainder of his members of the family and company who’re making dumplings collectively.

Lim Ju Gyeong’s mom (Jang Hye Jin) and father (Park Ho San) are introduced first, and when it’s Moon Ga Young’s flip to inform the digicam who she is, she mistakenly calls herself Lim Ju Younger and corrects herself with amusing.

Turning the digicam to Cha Eun Woo and Hwang In Yeob, Kim Min Gi says, “The 2 towers of Saebom Excessive Faculty,” and exclaims, “Su Ho Shin!” (that means Su Ho God or guardian angel) at Cha Eun Woo, who says hey. Hwang In Yeob asks Kim Min Gi how he’ll be launched, and Kim Min Gi responds, “The robust wild horse Han Web optimization Jun!”

Jang Hye Jin makes delicious-looking dumplings, whereas Park Ho San and Moon Ga Younger every respectively present their owl-shaped and bear-shaped dumplings.

When Kim Min Gi asks, “Who do you assume is the winner of the dumpling battle?” Jang Hye Jin cutely says, “Oh, who may it’s? Tune in [to find out]!”

He then asks Park Ho San whom he’d select between between Lee Su Ho and Han Web optimization Jun as his daughter Lim Ju Gyeong’s boyfriend, and Park Ho San asks the 2 candidates, “What’s your consuming capability?” which prompts Hwang In Yeob to remind him that they’re nonetheless excessive schoolers.

Requested who he personally prefers, Kim Min Gi provides his vote to Lee Su Ho. Disenchanted, Hwang In Yeob retaliates, “You don’t know me very properly but. You don’t know something about me.” Kim Min Gi replies, “Although you’ve got a girlfriend named Han Go Woon (Yeo Joo Ha), you’re sitting right here two-timing,” which makes Hwang In Yeob chuckle and look down in defeat.

After some make-up touch-ups, the actors are again to creating dumplings. Cha Eun Woo factors out, “It’s Ju Young’s vlog, however you’re simply filming us.” Cha Eun Woo asks Kim Min Gi a query in an try to shift the highlight to him and tells him to point out his face to the digicam.

Kim Min Gi then strikes to the spot between Cha Eun Woo and Han Web optimization Jun, and Jang Hye Jin tells them the three of them look exceptionally good-looking collectively.

After Kim Min Gi strikes again to his authentic seat, Moon Ga Younger tosses a chunk of dough to Cha Eun Woo, who then tosses it to Kim Min Gi. Kim Min Gi hilariously feedback that he ought to promote the piece of dough has been touched by Lee Su Ho and Lim Ju Gyeong.

Moon Ga Younger and Kim Min Gi then have a second to themselves in entrance of the digicam, they usually speak about why they’ve such nice chemistry as siblings. Kim Min Gi explains that he has a youthful sister, and Moon Ga Younger shares that she has an older sister. The 2 conclude that their chemistry was attainable as a result of they every have siblings in actual life.

Subsequent, Kim Min Gi provides a tour round the home, exhibiting the bathroom he utilized in episode 4, the doorway to his room, which is solely an entrance and never an precise room, and Lim Ju Gyeong’s room.

Following a brief interview with Hwang In Yeob, who shares that he desires to develop into a part of Lim Ju Gyeong’s household, some individuals within the background level out that Kim Min Gi resembles Im Siwan and Kim Min Jae.

Whereas Cha Eun Woo will get flour utilized on his face for the subsequent scene, he and Kim Min Gi share a brief dialog about what they ate. When Kim Min Gi refers to Cha Eun Woo as hyung, Moon Ga Younger feedback, “It’s unusual to listen to to you being known as hyung.” Cha Eun Woo responds, “What, I’m a hyung.”

