Watch: “Mouse” Cast Members Pick Their Favorite Episode Endings

The plot of “Mouse” is digging deeper nonetheless right into a whirlwind of dramatic occasions!

The tvN drama is an unpredictable thriller thriller set in a world the place people can establish psychopaths by performing a DNA take a look at on a fetus in a mom’s womb. Lee Seung Gi stars within the drama as Jung Ba Reum, an upstanding rookie police officer who’s keen about justice, whereas Lee Hee Joon stars as Go Moo Chi, a hot-headed detective whose dad and mom had been murdered when he was younger and who’s keen to resort to any means essential to avenge their deaths.

The forged, which additionally contains Park Ju Hyun and Kyung Soo Jin, just lately sat down to speak about their favourite episode endings as of but.

Spoilers

First up, Lee Seung Gi confesses that he has been sneaking peeks on the ending of every script earlier than studying the entire thing as a result of it’s simply that intriguing. His favourite ending thus far has been episode 4’s ending, which left viewers in shock by main them to imagine Jung Ba Reum will be the savage predator. As the largest plot twist, Lee Seung Gi selected the ending of episode 6 as a result of it clearly marks his character’s transformation. Park Ju Hyun additionally selected this scene wherein Jung Ba Reum killed the hen.

Kyung Soo Jin added her ideas, stating that her favourite decide is the ending of episode 5. The scene portrayed the horrifying homicide of Go Moo Chi’s older brother Go Moo Received. Kyung Soo Jin defined that the scene was one which introduced not solely her character but in addition the viewers to tears.

Lee Hee Joon added that whereas filming a associated scene, he was immersed in a lot disappointment that he was dropped at absolute exhaustion afterwards. He additionally commented that he’s amazed by the script every time it comes out.

Watch the actors discuss their favourite endings in additional depth under!

“Mouse” airs each Wednesday and Thursday at 10:30 p.m. KST.

