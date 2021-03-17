Watch: “Mouse” Cast Talk About Key Scenes In The Drama, How The Show Balances Light And Darkish, And More

tvN has shared a take a look at the solid of “Mouse” sharing their very own commentary on episodes 1-4!

“Mouse” is a few police officer named Jung Ba Reum (Lee Seung Gi) and a hardened detective named Go Moo Chi (Lee Hee Joon) who go trying to find an evil predator described as being within the “prime 1 p.c of psychopaths.”

In the episode commentary, the actors watch key scenes from the drama and share their insights into their character, what went on behind the scenes, and extra. Lee Seung Gi describes Jung Ba Reum as an harmless and naive younger man however provides cheekily, “There may be a twist someplace in there… however I can’t inform you as a result of I don’t know what’s going to occur but both.”

One of many scenes that the actors watch collectively is the one-take scene by which Kyung Soo Jin and Lee Hee Joon have a dialog that begins off upstairs within the police station, heads down the steps, and ends outdoors the station. The complete scene, together with all of the dialogue and motion, is filmed in a single take. Lee Seung Gi and Park Ju Hyun are impressed by Kyung Soo Jin and Lee Hee Joon’s means to ship an intense quantity of dialogue in a single take, in addition to the flamboyant camerawork.

In the following scene, the actors are captivated by the charms of Kim Younger Okay, who performs Oh Bong Yi (Park Ju Hyun’s character)’s grandmother. As Jung Ba Reum and Oh Bong Yi share a meal collectively, she offers them fond appears and Oh Bong Yi finally ends up storming out of the room in disgust. Kyung Soo Jin says, “It’s like we’re watching a completely totally different drama!” However Lee Seung Gi says, “Despite the fact that this was a lighthearted scene, the scene earlier than it was actually darkish and grotesque. Even when horrible issues occur to an individual, they will generally nonetheless eat and go on like standard. I believe the drama reveals that steadiness very well.”

Kyung Soo Jin is requested to select between Sung Yo Han (Kwon Hwa Woon) and Go Moo Chi. She says, “Yo Han brings out a maternal intuition,” and the others make enjoyable of her for selecting Yo Han when Go Moo Chi (Lee Hee Joon) is correct there. Later, she says about her character, “I’m an enormous fan of the present ‘Unanswered Questions,’ and I’ve seen virtually each episode. That’s how I’d absorbed all of the gestures for that form of instructional social program.”

