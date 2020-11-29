Watch: “Mr. Queen” Cast Enjoys Joking Around Behind The Scenes For Posters And Teasers

The upcoming tvN drama “Mr. Queen” has shared a behind-the-scenes take a look at the forged as they gear up for the drama!

“Mr. Queen” is a historic fusion drama a few man from trendy instances whose soul will get trapped within the physique of a queen from the Joseon dynasty. Shin Hye Solar stars as Kim So Yong, the queen with the soul of Jang Bong Hwan trapped inside her. Kim Jung Hyun can be King Cheoljong, who looks like a weak and ineffective king however has a pointy and strong-willed aspect that he retains hidden.

The video begins with Shin Hye Solar filming her teaser. Though she tries to stay nonetheless throughout filming, she will be able to’t assist however sway to the beat of the energetic music within the background. She additionally enjoys Cha Chung Hwa‘s enthusiastic lip syncing efficiency, which sends each of them right into a match of laughter.

Kim Jung Hyun then movies his personal teaser, charismatically eradicating the fabric on his face and brandishing his sword. Whereas ready for the subsequent take, he exhibits off his lighthearted aura as he performs round with the props on set and pretends to elevate weights.

Subsequent, Kim Jung Hyun and Shin Hye Solar movie their teaser collectively, and Shin Hye Solar asks if it’s okay to hit his arm regardless that he’s the king. Kim Jung Hyun makes the workers burst into laughter when he nonchalantly says, “Sure, it’s normally okay to do this.”

Whereas filming the scene, Shin Hye Solar hits him on the shoulder as soon as, after which as soon as once more regardless that the director had already mentioned, “Okay.” Kim Jung Hyun is shocked, and Shin Hye Solar laughs as she explains, “I believed he mentioned, ‘Okay,’ as a result of your expression was good.”

Subsequent up, Shin Hye Solar, Kim Jung Hyun, Bae Jong Okay, and Kim Tae Woo create a vigorous ambiance as they pose for his or her particular person posters. Shin Hye Solar exhibits off the clean pages of her ebook, joking, “They need to have put a cellphone or one thing in right here.” As Kim Jung Hyun strikes a pose, the workers remark excitedly, “Oh, that’s lethal!” which makes him embarrassed.

Bae Jong Okay then observes herself within the mirror and smiles as she primly remarks, “I’m glad.” Lastly, as Kim Tae Woo will get prepared for his photograph shoot, he jokes to the workers, “After we’re filming, please ask the director why I’m the one one who seems to be imply on this comedy drama.” The video involves an finish because the forged get collectively to take footage for the group poster.

“Mr. Queen” premieres on December 12 at 9 p.m. KST and can be accessible on Viki.

