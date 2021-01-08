Watch: “Mr. Queen” Cast Gives Tour Of Their Historical Drama Set

On January 7, tvN’s “Mr. Queen” launched a behind-the-scenes video of the actors exhibiting the main points of their drama’s set.

Performing because the tour information is Cha Jung Hwa, who performs Girl Choi, a courtroom girl within the palace. She is commonly accompanied by Shin Hye Solar, who performs the titular queen, Kim So Yong, and Kim Jung Hyun, who performs King Cheoljong.

The tour begins with Cha Jung Hwa and Kim So Yong mentioning that filming takes place with COVID-19 precautions in place, equivalent to checking temperature and sporting masks apart from when filming. Shin Hye Solar and Kim Jung Hyun then bicker about what’s “fashionable” now in YouTube content material creation, sounding just like their characters (within the drama, Kim So Yong is possessed by the soul of a contemporary man).

Cha Jung Hwa then exhibits the viewers the detailed units such because the hall, the Tongmyeongjeon, the place Bae Jong Okay‘s character holds courtroom, the library, the coaching room, and the royal kitchen.

The actress explains that the manufacturing workers instructed her that the props within the Tongmyeongjeon had been very costly. She then performs round with the props and the manufacturing workers jokingly threaten to take the associated fee out of her pay. She additionally reveals “secrets and techniques” equivalent to the traditional books really being the identical web page printed again and again. Even when the ebook seems to be actual, she will’t learn the Chinese language characters inside. Through the filming of the kitchen scenes, Kim In Kwon (who performs the royal chef) explains that they occurred with actual cooks and cooking specialists on website to right them on each single mistake.

