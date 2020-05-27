Watch: “My Unfamiliar Family” Shows The Trials And Tribulations Of Family In New Teaser

Households: can’t dwell with them, can’t dwell with out them.

That’s the theme that might be portrayed within the upcoming tvN sequence “My Unfamiliar Family,” a narrative of the relationships and misunderstandings between strangers who’re like household—and household who’re like strangers.

Han Ye Ri might be starring within the drama because the optimistic and overly thoughtful Kim Eun Hee, who’s the second daughter in her household. Kim Ji Suk performs her free-spirited school pal Park Chan Hyuk who turns into her relationship coach to get her again within the relationship sport.

Chu Ja Hyun will star within the drama as Kim Eun Hee’s older sister Kim Eun Joo, a sensible realist who used to work as an legal professional, whereas Shin Jae Ha will play their delicate youthful brother Kim Jin Woo. Lastly, Jung Jin Younger and Gained Mi Kyung will star as their dad and mom Kim Sang Shik and Lee Jin Sook, respectively.

On Could 25, the drama launched a brand new teaser that begins with Park Chan Hyuk saying, “Have you learnt what the issue is with households? They don’t say what’s on their minds. Then at some point, they explode.” His phrases maintain true as stress erupts between Kim Eun Hee and Kim Eun Joo and as Kim Sang Shik and and Lee Jin Sook trade harsh phrases.

Kim Eun Joo coldly factors out that Kim Eun hee has crossed the road, and Kim Eun Hee lashes again at her for her nagging. Kim Jin Woo snickers at Lee Jin Sook, and she or he seems to be offended as she says to her son, “Is my resolution humorous to you?”

Finally, Lee Jin Sook calls for for separation, and Kim Eun Joo sides together with her, saying, “Do no matter you need. I’m in your aspect.”

Nevertheless, issues take a terrifying twist as Kim Sang Shik falls down a mountain slope, and to make issues worse, Kim Eun Hee confesses she’s made an enormous mistake. Will the sudden disaster carry the household nearer collectively?

“My Unfamiliar Family” premieres on June 1 at 9 p.m. KST and might be out there with English subtitles on Viki.

Watch the complete teaser under!