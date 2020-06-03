Watch: “My Unfamiliar Household” Actors Show Great Chemistry On Drama Set

tvN’s “My Unfamiliar Household” has launched a brand new behind-the-scenes video!

The video begins with Kim Ji Suk and Han Ye Ri making ready for filming. The 2 actors attempt to keep skilled on the drama set, however they’re interrupted by sturdy winds, the disappearing solar, and barking canines.

After efficiently filming open air, they arrive into a spot that’s alleged to be the workplace of Kim Ji Suk’s character. Han Ye Ri jokes, “You should have saved up some huge cash,” and he quips, “A few billion received (roughly $822,335).” Then Kim Ji Suk asks if she has memorized her traces and warns her that they’ve a protracted day forward of them.

Within the subsequent scene, Han Ye Ri movies with Gained Mi Kyung, Chu Ja Hyun, and Shin Jae Ha. They appear like an actual household as they joke round and bicker with one another. Shin Jae Ha factors out the hair curler in Han Ye Ri’s hair, and he or she shortly yanks it off in embarrassment. Chu Ja Hyun flippantly smacks Shin Jae Ha and calls for, “Why’d you inform her?” Han Ye Ri laughs, and Shin Jae Ha responds, “As a result of I’m good.” Gained Mi Kyung watches their chemistry in fascination and factors out they’ve a variety of enjoyable each time they’re collectively.

The enjoyable on set continues as Shin Dong Wook and Han Ye Ri movie a candy scene collectively. Shin Dong Wook worries that he may startle Han Ye Ri if he abruptly stretches a mug in the direction of her and suggests he do it in a mild method. Together with his arms round her, he gently warns her to not drink the new drink in a single shot, and he or she complies with a smile.

As quickly because the cue signal is given, Shin Dong Wook zooms in in the direction of Han Ye Ri. Startled by his swift velocity, the director stops filming and jokes, “What’s fallacious with you?” Within the subsequent scene, the director pleasant reminds them, “This can be a household drama,” making the actors burst into laughter.

Watch the complete clip under!

“My Unfamiliar Household” tells the story of the relationships and misunderstandings between strangers who’re like household—and household who’re like strangers. It airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. KST.

Watch the most recent episode of “My Unfamiliar Household” under!

Watch Now