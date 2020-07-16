Watch: “My Unfamiliar Household” Cast Has Fun Rehearsing Together On Set

tvN’s “My Unfamiliar Household” has launched a brand new behind-the-scenes video!

Within the clip, Chu Ja Hyun and Han Ye Ri work with the director as they joke about how their conversations at all times return to the subject of alcohol.

Later, Received Mi Kyung joins them to rehearse a scene, and the actresses apply their strains beneath the watch of the director. As Received Mi Kyung greets on-screen daughter Han Ye Ri eagerly, the director feedback, “You’re too excited,” and makes the forged and crew chuckle. Chu Ja Hyun, who performs the sister of Han Ye Ri’s character, feigns disappointment at her mom’s brighter angle towards Han Ye Ri.

The actresses proceed to have enjoyable on set as Han Ye Ri and Chu Ja Hyun check out a humorous manner of claiming their strains.

When the director stops them, Chu Ja Hyun factors out to him, “The digicam filming the making-of video is behind us,” and jokingly scolds him for not maintaining with their antics. Then, Shin Jae Ha and Jung Jin Younger be a part of the scene, making the on-screen household full.

Subsequent to rehearse is Kim Ji Suk, who takes on an emotional scene with Han Ye Ri. Han Ye Ri begins to cry upon listening to Kim Ji Suk’s strains, and the director tells her, “Your response is just too quick. Maintain your tears in.”

Han Ye Ri says, “From the angle of the viewers, I’ve to be crying proper now.” The director then wittily responds, “No, your response is that of somebody who has already seen the script.”

Later, Chu Ja Hyun and Kim Tae Hoon movie a tragic scene of their very own, the place they confess the information of their divorce to Received Mi Kyung.

When the cameras cease rolling, Received Mi Kyung admits, “I can’t assist however really feel harm inside.” Chu Ja Hyun reveals that Kim Tae Hoon had a tough time holding in his tears as properly.

The clip cuts to Han Ye Ri and Kim Ji Suk once more, and so they apply for a scene that previews new adjustments of their relationship.

Kim Ji Suk says, “As we speak is the day Chan Hyuk and Eun Hee maintain fingers, which is extra thrilling than a kiss scene. Is that this how they begin making bodily contact with one another? What’s going to occur?” The 2 proceed to check out other ways of appearing out their hand-holding scene.

Watch the total behind-the-scenes clip under!

“My Unfamiliar Household” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. KST.

Watch the most recent episode under:

Watch Now