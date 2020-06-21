Watch: N.Flying Wows “Immortal Songs” Audience With Rock Cover Of Jo Jung Suk’s Hit “Aloha”

N.Flying put a enjoyable rock spin on Jo Jung Suk’s “Aloha” on “Immortal Songs”!

On the June 20 episode of the KBS 2TV singing competitors, the theme of this week’s battle was “songs that brought about a stir within the first half of 2020.” Artists went face to face with covers of standard songs from the previous six months, and N.Flying was the primary performer to take the stage.

Earlier than their efficiency, N.Flying defined that they’d chosen Jo Jung Suk’s smash hit remake of Cool’s 2001 track “Aloha,” which the actor sang for the OST of his drama “Hospital Playlist.”

Yoo Hwe Seung remarked, “We’ve ready a canopy of the superb track ‘Aloha,’ which climbed again up the charts in 2020. Not too long ago, we haven’t been in a position to maintain live shows or carry out reside outside, so we needed to placed on a efficiency that would present some stress aid for each us and the viewers. That’s why we ended up selecting this track.”

He went on, “If the unique track had a ‘household trip on the seaside in the summertime’ vibe, then I feel N.Flying’s rearrangement of ‘Aloha’ has extra of a ‘pals of their twenties going to the seaside collectively’ vibe.” Cha Hun chimed in, “They go to the seaside collectively, and it simply so occurs that there’s a rock pageant taking place there.” Kim Jae Hyun playfully added, “And it additionally occurs to be Hawaii.”

N.Flying then introduced the viewers to their toes with their energetic rock cowl of the hit track.

Take a look at N.Flying’s rendition of “Aloha” beneath!

The total episode of "Immortal Songs" will quickly be obtainable with English subtitles on Viki.

