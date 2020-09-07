Watch: Na Eun And Gun Hoo Adorably Sing And Dance To BTS’s “Dynamite” And Jessi’s “NUNU NANA”

Na Eun and Gun Hoo spent the weekend having fun with the newest hits from BTS and Jessi!

On September 6, Park Joo Ho’s spouse Anna shared movies on her Instagram story of the 2 kids singing and dancing alongside to BTS’s “Dynamite” and Jessi’s “NUNU NANA.”

The primary video reveals Na Eun excitedly waving her arms forwards and backwards as she sings alongside to Jessi’s “NUNU NANA.” She seems to be watching a video of the tune on the TV as she makes an attempt to repeat Jessi’s strikes.

The second video options Gun Hoo entranced as he watches a video of BTS’s hit single “Dynamite.” Nonetheless in his dinosaur pajamas, he sits on the ground as he sings alongside to the catchy lyrics.

Watch them each under!

Beforehand, KBS confirmed that Na Eun and Gun Hoo would quickly be returning to “The Return of Superman” along with their new sibling.

Watch the newest episode of “The Return of Superman” with English subtitles right here:

Watch Now

Supply (1)