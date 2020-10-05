Watch: Na Eun And Gun Hoo Rejoin “The Return Of Superman” + Dance To BTS In Chaotic New Preview

Na Eun and Gun Hoo are again!

On October 4, KBS 2TV’s “The Return of Superman” aired a brand new preview teasing the return of Park Joo Ho and his household to the present. In the hilariously chaotic clip, the soccer participant and his beloved youngsters Na Eun and Gun Hoo announce that they are going to be rejoining this system along with child Jin Woo, the most recent addition to their household.

Park Joo Ho begins the video by saying, “Lastly, for the primary time in an extended whereas, I’m in a position to greet you want this. We should always have greeted you earlier, however because of varied circumstances, we’re greeting you a bit late.” Nonetheless, Na Eun quickly interrupts him to whisper in his ear that she needs to speak first, and her dad readily agrees, “Go forward.”

After Na Eun adorably proclaims that she had Korean knife-cut noodle soup (kal-guksu) for lunch that day, Park Joo Ho continues, “Lastly, we’ve returned after a very long time!” He then calls Gun Hoo over to the digicam, which sparks a heated battle between the 2 siblings over who will get to face in entrance of the digicam. In the top, Park Joo Ho intervenes by jokingly declaring that he, too, needs to be on digicam and pushing his two youngsters away.

As soon as Park Joo Ho has managed to reestablish a sure stage of order, Na Eun tells the digicam, “We’ll sleep tonight and go to you tomorrow,” and her dad provides, “Pleased Chuseok!” Nonetheless, the preview amusingly factors out that Chuseok is already over.

Na Eun and Gun Hoo’s battle for digicam time resumes, and Park Joo Ho factors out, “In case you come again right here, we are able to all be [on camera] on the identical time.” He then tells the viewers, “We love you!” Na Eun chimes in, “See you on Halloween,” to which her dad laughs, “Why would we see them on Halloween?”

As for the whereabouts of Na Eun and Gun Hoo’s youthful brother Jin Woo, Park Joo Ho shares, “He’s sleeping proper now, so we’ll present him to you thru this system. Bye bye!”

Lastly, the preview ends with a short clip of Na Eun and Gun Hoo enjoying collectively at residence. After enjoying a sport wherein they try and determine animals, the 2 siblings dance to BTS’s “Dynamite” and check out their greatest to mimic the group’s choreography.

On the finish, Park Joo Ho tells his youngsters to wash up their sport, to which Na Eun responds, “Dad, because you performed too, it’s important to clear up along with us.”

Take a look at the preview of Park Joo Ho’s household’s return beneath!

