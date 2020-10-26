Watch: Na Eun And Gun Hoo’s Baby Brother Jin Woo Makes Adorable TV Debut On “The Return Of Superman”

Na Eun and Gun Hoo’s youthful brother Jin Woo made his first tv look on KBS 2TV’s “The Return of Superman”!

On the October 25 episode of the KBS 2TV actuality present, Park Joo Ho’s household made their long-awaited return to this system—with their lovable latest addition Jin Woo in tow.

Na Eun and Gun Hoo had been visibly excited to see the present’s manufacturing employees once more after practically a 12 months away, they usually additionally cutely showered their youngest sibling with tons of affection as their dad Park Joo Ho launched him to viewers.

Along with mentioning Jin Woo’s resemblance to his older brother Gun Hoo, the present additionally in contrast Gun Hoo’s doting on Jin Woo to the way in which Na Eun used to dote on Gun Hoo when he was youthful.

