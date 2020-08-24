Watch: Na Eun And Gun Hoo’s Mom Shares Video Of Their Baby Brother Learning To Crawl

Na Eun and Gun Hoo’s little brother Jin Woo is rising up quick!

On August 23, Park Joo Ho’s spouse Anna shared an cute replace on their third little one, Jin Woo, who was born in January of this 12 months.

Revealing that Jin Woo had just lately begun studying to crawl and sit up on his personal, Anna posted a video of the 7-month-old child crawling on the ground and wrote, “Élyséen [Jin Woo], why the push? Pulling your self, sitting up by yourself, and likewise crawling? Take it simple child. It’s been like this for some time now. Seeing all of them develop and advance in numerous actions is so satisfying.”

Final month, KBS confirmed that Na Eun and Gun Hoo would quickly be returning to “The Return of Superman” along with their new sibling.

Take a look at the brand new video of Jin Woo beneath!

Watch the newest episode of “The Return of Superman” with English subtitles right here:

Watch Now