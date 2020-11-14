Watch: Namgoong Min And AOA’s Seolhyun Get Tangled Up In Mysterious Serial Killer Case In “Awaken” Teaser

tvN’s upcoming drama “Awaken” has launched an intriguing new teaser!

“Awaken” is a homicide thriller drama that can comply with the connections between mysterious occasions unfolding within the current and the secrets and techniques behind an enigmatic incident that happened in a village 28 years in the past.

Namgoong Min will star within the drama as Do Jung Woo, the eccentric however good group chief of a particular activity power on the Nationwide Police Company, whereas AOA’s Seolhyun will play passionate police officer Gong Hye Received. Lee Chung Ah may even star within the drama as FBI agent Jamie, who was adopted as a younger baby and returns to Korea to unravel the serial killer case linked to her misplaced reminiscences of her childhood from 28 years in the past.

The action-packed new teaser begins with the unsettling picture of a younger boy strolling right into a constructing set ablaze with flames, surrounded by unconscious individuals who have collapsed on the steps. A person asks in voice-over, “Do gods exist? At one cut-off date, folks referred to as such beings gods.” In the meantime, the younger boy says, “I discover myself rising curious. Whether or not, proper now, it’s night time or day.”

The video then cuts to Do Jung Woo sporting a considerate expression as flashes of a surprising serial killer case start to unfold round him. A TV anchor pronounces, “The assassin who has been sending me advance notices of his killings has already murdered two folks.” As Do Jung Woo makes an attempt to unravel the case, he’s joined by Gong Hye Received, who factors out, “All the individuals who died are criminals.”

Because the hunt for the killer continues, Do Jung Woo dryly remarks with a smirk, “It looks as if I should be the legal,” whereas Jamie tells an unseen particular person, “The legal on this case is you.” Do Jung Woo then ends the teaser by echoing the mysterious phrases of the younger boy from the start, saying, “I’m merely curious whether or not, proper now, it’s night time or day.”

“Awaken” premieres on November 30 at 9 p.m. KST and can be accessible with English subtitles on Viki. Take a look at the brand new teaser beneath!

