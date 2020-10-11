Watch: Namgoong Min, AOA’s Seolhyun, Lee Chung Ah, And More Hold Script Reading For New tvN Drama

tvN lately shared photographs of the primary script studying for its upcoming drama “Awaken” (literal title: “Evening and Day”).

“Awaken” is a thriller about an incident that came about in a village 28 years in the past that has a connection to mysterious occasions occurring within the current day. It’s being directed by Kim Jung Hyun (“Jugglers,” “My Fellow Residents!“) and written by Shin Yoo Dam (“Excessive-Finish Crush,” “Gogh, the Starry Evening“).

On the script studying had been Namgoong Min, AOA’s Seolhyun, Lee Chung Ah, Yoon Solar Woo, Kim Chang Wan, Kim Received Hae, Yoon Kyung Ho, Lee Shin Younger, Choi Jin Ho, Baek Ji Received, Choi Dae Chul, and Woo Hyun.

Namgoong Min performs Do Jung Woo, the staff chief of a particular activity pressure on the Nationwide Police Company. The actor mentioned, “He’s an oddball on the floor, however he’s severe in terms of fixing circumstances, and he harbors a secret inside. I attempted to play him with an ambiguous ambiance.”

Seolhyun performs Gong Hye Received, a passionate police officer. She mentioned, “Gong Hye Received is vivid, cheerful, and isn’t afraid to check her power. I went to motion faculty as a way to put together for her stunt scenes. She’s such a vivid, unpredictable character that I additionally labored to lift the tone of my voice.”

Lee Chung Ah performs Jamie, an FBI detective who returns to the land of her start after being adopted as a toddler. She mentioned, “I’m presently struggling to be taught a overseas language. My character needs to be extra snug with talking English.”

Yoon Solar Woo performs Moon Jae Woong, an engineer with a mysterious background. Kim Chang Wan performs Gong Il Do, Kim Received Hae performs Hwang Byung Chul, Yoon Kyung Ho performs Lee Ji Wook, Lee Shin Younger performs Jang Ji Wan, Choi Jin Ho performs Son Min Ho, Baek Ji Received performs Lee Taek Jo, Choi Dae Chul performs Yoon Suk Pil, and Woo Hyun performs Jung Quickly Goo.

tvN additionally shared some snippets from filming, together with video from the script studying. Test it out beneath!

“Awaken” premieres on November 30. Within the meantime, take a look at Lee Chung Ah in “VIP” beneath!

