Watch: Namgoong Min Is Unfazed By Danger In 1st Teaser For New Mystery Drama “Awaken”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Awaken” has unveiled its first teaser!

“Awaken” is a brand new homicide thriller drama starring Namgoong Min as Do Jung Woo, the eccentric however good staff chief of a particular process drive on the Nationwide Police Company. The drama will comply with the connections between a thriller unfolding within the current and the secrets and techniques behind an enigmatic incident that happened in a village 28 years in the past.

The newly launched teaser clip provides a glimpse of Namgoong Min in character because the charismatic Do Jung Woo, who walks right into a warehouse with ominously blood-stained fingers. As a swarm of cops all of the sudden closes in on him, he says in voice-over, “I’ve determined to not consider in gods anymore.”

Regardless of being surrounded by police and dealing with a sea of weapons pointed immediately at him, Do Jung Woo appears utterly relaxed as he pulls a lollipop out of his jacket pocket with a smirk. His gaze then turns chilly as he faces the digicam and asks, “Whose fault is it that I’ve been forged out into the world?”

“Awaken” is at the moment scheduled to premiere in late November. In the meantime, take a look at the brand new teaser for the drama beneath!

