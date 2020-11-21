Watch: Namgoong Min, Lee Chung Ah, And AOA’s Seolhyun Face Dangerous Secrets In “Awaken” Highlight Reel

tvN has launched a spotlight reel forward of the premiere of “Awaken”!

“Awaken” is a homicide thriller drama that can comply with the connections between mysterious occasions unfolding within the current and the secrets and techniques behind an enigmatic incident that came about in a village 28 years in the past.

Namgoong Min will star within the drama as Do Jung Woo, the eccentric however sensible crew chief of a particular process drive on the Nationwide Police Company, whereas AOA’s Seolhyun will play passionate police officer Gong Hye Gained. Lee Chung Ah may also star within the drama as FBI agent Jamie, who was adopted as a younger little one and returns to Korea to unravel the serial killer case related to her misplaced recollections of her childhood from 28 years in the past.

The spotlight reel begins with the arrival of a mysterious letter that foreshadows a serial homicide. True to the content material of the letter, a collection of murders disguised as suicide happen, and Do Jung Woo, Gong Hye Gained, and Jamie crew as much as go after the reality.

Nevertheless, issues don’t go easily as suspicions and doubt floor between Do Jung Woo and Jamie. Jamie asks him in the event that they noticed one another earlier than, and he eyes her with disdain as he wonders the identical query out loud.

On high of that, one other incident referred to as the “White Night time Village Catastrophe” that occurred 28 years in the past is introduced again to gentle. The 2 circumstances are shrouded in deep thriller, and the haunting secrets and techniques could also be linked to the detectives themselves.

Gong Hye Gained approaches Jamie and calls for if she’s suspecting Do Jung Woo. Gong Hye Gained defends him, saying, “Though he might be a bit precarious, he’s not hiding something.” To that, Jamie bluntly says, “He doesn’t look precarious. He seems to be harmful.”

On the finish of the clip, Jamie accuses Do Jung Woo because the wrongdoer, and Do Jung Woo asks, “Do I actually appear to be that sort of particular person to you?” After a short pause, he says in an eerie voice, “Then I assume I have to be the wrongdoer.”

Watch the spotlight video under!

“Awaken” premieres on November 30 at 9 p.m. KST and can be accessible with English subtitles on Viki.

In the meantime, watch Namgoong Min in “Range League“:

Watch Now

Supply (1)