Watch: Namgoong Min, Lee Chung Ah, And Seolhyun Get Energized By A Cute Puppy During Filming For “Awaken”

tvN’s “Awaken” took drama followers behind the scenes of the present’s thrilling teasers!

“Awaken” is a homicide thriller drama that can observe the connections between mysterious occasions unfolding within the current and the secrets and techniques behind an enigmatic incident that occurred in a village 28 years in the past.

Namgoong Min kicks off the video as he movies his particular person scenes in what seems to be like an deserted constructing. He exudes all the arrogance and charisma of his character Do Jung Woo, the eccentric and good crew chief of a particular process pressure on the Nationwide Police Company.

AOA’s Seolhyun then joins the shoot, taking part in the passionate police officer Gong Hye Received. They must movie a scene the place Do Jung Woo is surrounded by the police, together with Gong Hye Received, pointing their weapons at him. Whereas they’re cheerful earlier than the scene, the temper on set turns into intense as quickly because the cameras are rolling.

Afterward, Namgoong Min teases Seolhyun by saying, “You had been going to play a joke, proper?” Seolhyun laughs and insists she wasn’t.

Lee Chung Ah later arrives to movie her scenes as FBI agent Jamie. Her character was adopted as a younger youngster and returns to Korea to unravel the serial killer case linked to her misplaced reminiscences of her childhood from 28 years in the past.

She’s given one thing to eat by the kid actors, however she kindly takes care of them and insists that they eat it themselves. After a closeup shot, she charmingly asks if she will be able to do one other take.

The video subsequent reveals the three stars taking photographs for the drama’s posters, which have separate themes of “day” and “night time” to suit with the Korean title of the present (“Day and Evening”).

On the set in the course of the day, Seolhyun is charmed by an lovable pet whereas off digicam. She laughs because it heads towards the digicam and says, “It’s conscious of the digicam!” During their night time shoot, Namgoong Min and Lee Chung Ah go to with the pet throughout their break, and so they smile as Lee Chung Ah provides it a pet. The caption describes that they frolicked with the pet till proper earlier than the shoot.

Watch them create their teasers and posters under!

“Awaken” premieres on November 30 at 9 p.m. KST and shall be accessible on Viki.

