Watch: Namgoong Min, Seolhyun, And Lee Chung Ah Share Frightening Confrontations In New Drama “Awaken” Teasers

tvN’s upcoming drama “Awaken” launched new teasers starring Namgoong Min, AOA’s Seolhyun, and Lee Chung Ah!

“Awaken” is a brand new homicide thriller drama that follows the connections between mysterious occasions unfolding within the current and the secrets and techniques behind an enigmatic incident that came about in a village 28 years in the past.

Namgoong Min can be starring within the drama as Do Jung Woo, the eccentric however sensible group chief of a particular activity drive on the Nationwide Police Company, whereas AOA’s Seolhyun can be taking part in passionate police officer Gong Hye Gained. Lee Chung Ah can be starring as FBI agent Jamie, who was adopted as a younger baby and returns to Korea to unravel the serial killer case linked to her misplaced reminiscences of her childhood from 28 years in the past.

In the primary new teaser, Jamie makes use of the sunshine from her telephone to go looking an deserted constructing. Finally, she discovers younger youngsters wearing white handed out on the bottom. Jamie finds herself standing on the middle of the fallen youngsters, and with a wall separating her from Do Jung Woo, the 2 alternate gazes of doubt, suspicion, and worry. Via a voiceover, Jamie wonders, “The reply I’ve been searching for, is it with you?”

In one other teaser, Gong Hye Gained slowly approaches Do Jung Woo, who’s surrounded by the police, with a gun in her hand. Pointing her gun in the direction of Do Jung Woo, her voiceover feedback, “I’ve appreciated this individual from the start. Between good and evil, I ponder what got here first.”

“Awaken” premieres someday in November.

