Watch: Namgoong Min, Seolhyun, Lee Chung Ah, And Yoon Sun Woo Share Reasons To Watch “Awaken,” And More

The solid of “Awaken” not too long ago participated in an unique interview with Rakuten Viki!

tvN’s “Awaken” is a homicide thriller drama that follows the connection between mysterious occasions unfolding within the current and the secrets and techniques behind an enigmatic incident that happened in a village 28 years in the past. The drama stars Namgoong Min, AOA’s Seolhyun, Lee Chung Ah, and Yoon Sun Woo.

They began off the interview by introducing their characters after which describing in 5 phrases why folks ought to tune into their drama. Namgoong Min confidently began off, “Thriller you’re inquisitive about” as Lee Chung Ah added, “An enormous secret.” Yoon Sun Woo added, “The nerve-wracking feeling” and Seolhyun completed off by saying, “All actors you belief and watch,” incomes reward from Namgoong Min.

When requested what they’ve realized about each other all through filming, Yoon Sun Woo commented on all of the performing assist he’s acquired from Namgoong Min earlier than including, “His humorousness is so humorous to me. I all the time snigger at his jokes.” Namgoong Min responded, “Thanks. I actually like individuals who perceive my humor. That’s my favourite praise. How do you know?”

After a fast recreation of “would you quite,” the solid gave a shoutout to Viki viewers, asking them to provide “Awaken” numerous love!

Take a look at the total interview with English subtitles under!

