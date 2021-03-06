Watch: Nana And Lee Min Ki Show Their Characters’ Passionate Personalities In Rom-Com Teaser

Nana and Lee Min Ki give a brand new trace at their characters and their relationship in a 3rd teaser video for MBC’s upcoming drama “Oh My Ladylord”!

The present is a romantic comedy starring Lee Min Ki as a thriller drama author named Han Bi Soo, who chooses to not date, and Nana as a rom-com actress named Oh Joo In, who’s unable up to now.

The brand new teaser video begins with Oh Joo In as a stunning star making an attempt on glamorous attire, and he or she reveals her easygoing character with a chortle. In the meantime, the irritable author Han Bi Soo throws a stack of papers, yelling, “That is rubbish! Torch it!”

The pair present their ardour as Oh Joo In vents in anger to a teddy bear, saying, “In case you’re the highest author, I’m the highest star!” She additionally yells as she finds an outlet for her feelings by means of kick boxing. Han Bi Soo appears to be letting out his personal frustrations at an arcade, and he says, “There’s no means you’ll be doing my undertaking.” After the teaser encourages viewers to guess what the connection could be between these two intriguing characters, the ending reveals that Oh Joo In is a home-owner and Han Bi Soo is her tenant.

Watch the teaser beneath!

“Oh My Ladylord” begins on March 24 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

Watch Lee Min Ki in “Magnificence Inside” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)