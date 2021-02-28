Watch: Nana And Lee Min Ki Unexpectedly Fall In Love In Teaser For New Rom-Com Drama

MBC has shared a brand new sneak peek of its upcoming drama “Oh! Grasp” (literal translation)!

“Oh! Grasp” is a romantic comedy starring Lee Min Ki as Korea’s high thriller drama author Han Bi Soo, who chooses to not date, and Nana as A-list actress Oh Joo In, who’s unable so far. The drama will comply with the chaos that ensues when the 2 wind up dwelling collectively.

The newly launched teaser introduces Lee Min Ki’s character as “high author Han Bi Soo, a person who doesn’t date,” and Nana’s character as “high actress Oh Joo In, a girl who can’t date.” The clip additionally shares glimpses of the 2 leads’ lovable sides, piquing viewers’ curiosity as to why this eligible bachelor and bachelorette should stay single.

Because the unlikely couple worms their manner into one another’s hearts, the captions go on to tease an “sudden romance with a twist.”

“Oh! Grasp” will premiere on March 24 at 9:20 p.m. KST. In the meantime, try the brand new teaser for the drama beneath!

