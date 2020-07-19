Watch: Nana And Park Sung Hoon Are Overflowing With Sweetness While Filming “Into The Ring”

KBS 2TV’s “Into the Ring” has launched a brand new behind-the-scenes video!

The clip begins with Nana and Park Sung Hoon filming the scene the place she’s on her pink scooter. The solid and crew monitor the scene collectively, and through break, a workers member asks if that is the primary time she is driving a scooter. Nana replies, “No, I practiced on it earlier than.” The workers member asks how a lot she has practiced, and after a lot hesitance, Nana sheepishly smiles as she says, “Loads.” Park Sung Hoon seems out of nowhere and shares, “I believe she solely did it a couple of times,” and laughing, Nana jokes, “I’m a great driver. So it was fairly straightforward.”

Earlier than Nana and Park Sung Hoon movie the scene the place she has to behave drunk, Nana rehearses with the director who can’t assist however expertise second-hand embarrassment at her silliness. She asks, “How was it?,” and he truthfully says, “It’s bizarre.” Nana and Park Sung Hoon formally go into capturing, and when the director calls “reduce,” they each burst into laughter at her funky dance strikes.

The two actors are fast to immerse into the following scene, which is extra romantic and critical. She throws a bag at him and offers him a fast look earlier than drunkenly stumbling off. When filming is over, Nana comes again and Park Sung Hoon gently fixes the bag over her shoulder.

“Into the Ring” airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. KST.

