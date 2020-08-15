Watch: Nana And Park Sung Hoon Showcase Special Chemistry While Filming “Into The Ring”

Nana and Park Sung Hoon are like two peas in a pod on the set of “Into the Ring”!

Within the KBS 2TV drama, the 2 actors play a candy couple who work collectively and even reside beneath the identical roof. On August 14, KBS unveiled a brand new behind-the-scenes video of them at work.

The clip reveals Nana and Park Sung Hoon brainstorming numerous concepts to make the drama extra comical. The two, who’re wearing comparable work apparel, follow the half the place she shoves him and he goes flying into the wall. In the course of the official filming, he slams into the wall and bounces off of it like a recoiled spring. Nana laughs and asks the director if that was okay, and he suggests she hits him even more durable.

Later within the clip, the 2 actors workforce up with Ahn Kil Kang and Jang Hye Jin, who play Goo Se Ra’s (Nana) dad and mom within the drama. Ahn Kil Kang offers Nana and Park Sung Hoon tips on easy methods to place themselves in order that he can stroll by way of them. Then the older actor jokes, “Nana will neglect about it in any case. Why even trouble?” Everybody laughs, and Nana playfully slaps him, showcasing their father-daughter chemistry in actual life.

Subsequent, the on-screen couple movies with Yoo Da In, who performs Goo Se Ra’s rival Yoon Hee Soo. Nana livens up the environment along with her playfulness, and Park Sung Hoon can’t cease laughing at her silliness. The two have particularly sky-rocketing chemistry with their comparable actions, they usually efficiently movie the scene with their glorious teamwork.

Watch the making-of video under!

Take a look at the newest episode of “Into the Ring” on Viki:

