Watch: Nana And Park Sung Hoon Work Tirelessly To Create Heart-Racing Scenes For “Into The Ring”

KBS 2TV’s Wednesday-Thursday drama “Into the Ring” has launched new behind-the-scenes footage of Nana and Park Sung Hoon!

The new making-of video begins with Nana attempting to behave shocked. Nervous about how the scene turned out, she questions her co-stars about her expression and even asks her stylist for reassurance. Then Park Sung Hoon, Nana, and the opposite actors rehearse a scene the place all of them collect right into a circle. The director practices with them, and when he thinks they’re prepared, he gently feedback, “So that is how we’ll do it. It’s not that arduous.”

Subsequent, Nana and Park Sung Hoon talk about the right way to carry out the “stairway squabbling” scene. They verify the main points with the director and observe with him. First, they act out how Park Sung Hoon will lean into her when she’s towards the wall. Then they rehearse the scene the place Nana slams him into the wall. With the crew’s efforts and the actors’ synergy, they’re capable of pull off the heart-racing moments with nice success!

Lastly, youngster actress Choi Go turns into caught in a dilemma as a result of she solely has two sausages however has to present them to her favourite among the many 4 actresses. She glances forwards and backwards between the anticipating faces and ultimately blurts that she has a headache now. Nana reassures, “It’s okay. We received’t be damage in the event you don’t give it to us.” Choi Go sweetly says, “I can simply give these individuals one thing else.” Finally, she provides the sausages to Nana and Shin Do Hyun. Nana, who instantly panics that Choi Go gave a sausage to Shin Do Hyun first, asks, “Does that imply she’s first?” Shin Do Hyun celebrates her victory as Nana’s shoulders droop with disappointment.

Watch the total making-of video beneath!

Try the newest episode of “Into the Ring” beneath:

