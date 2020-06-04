Watch: Nana Enthusiastically Runs For Office In Teaser For Upcoming KBS Drama

Nana has made a serious transformation for KBS’s upcoming drama “The Poll” (literal translation)!

“The Poll” is an workplace rom-com a couple of girl named Goo Se Ra (Nana) who will get concerned in individuals’s issues, information complaints, comes up with options, and finds love at her native district workplace.

On June 2, KBS launched a teaser the place Goo Se Ra experiences the turmoils of life as she is rejected by job after job. Fed up with all of it, she throws her telephone with a string of curse phrases. She faces a row of posters with the phrases “why not” and begins to snicker like a maniac. As a substitute of getting a job, she seems to be operating for workplace!

Watch the total teaser under!

KBS additionally launched new stills of Nana as Goo Se Ra.

In the photographs, Goo Se Ra is eagerly shouting one thing right into a microphone. Her flashy headband reads “Mawon District’s King of Civil Complaints.” She has one hand stretched in direction of the sky, and her eyes are stuffed with willpower and keenness. In one picture, a few highschool women request for an image, and she or he doesn’t hesitate to pose with them.

The manufacturing staff shared, “Nana is the centerpiece of ‘The Poll.’ She has to steer the drama by crossing between cheerfulness, seriousness, comedy, and loveliness. From the primary shoot, Nana has strongly portrayed Goo Se Ra in each doable method together with her speech and expression. With Nana’s vibrant power, the ambiance on set is additionally nice. Please stay up for Nana’s new character and the drama ‘The Poll’ that can make viewers snicker.”

“The Poll” will premiere on July 1 after the tip of “Repair You.”

In the meantime, watch the newest episode of “Repair You” under!

