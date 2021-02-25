Watch: Nana Is Delighted By Lee Min Ki’s Surprise In 1st Teaser For Upcoming Rom-Com Drama

MBC’s upcoming drama “Oh! Grasp” (literal title) has launched its first teaser!

“Oh! Grasp” is a romantic comedy about Han Bi Soo (Lee Min Ki), the perfect thriller drama author in Korea who “choses to not” date, and Oh Ju In (Nana), a rom-com actress who “is unable to” date. When the 2 find yourself residing collectively, chaos will ensue.

The teaser launched on February 24 begins with Han Bi Soo and Oh Ju In sitting on the sofa. Oh Ju In research the TV, which is enjoying MBC’s selection present “How Do You Play?“, and asks Han Bi Soo, “Why does MBC solely do selection reveals and never dramas?” With out taking his eyes off the display screen, Han Bi Soo flatly replies, “It’s not that they aren’t doing them, it’s that they will’t.”

Perplexed by his reply, Oh Ju In turns her head and squints as she factors out that MBC has put out loads of good romantic comedies up to now. Han Bi Soo, seeming unimpressed together with her assertion, palms her a script titled “Oh! Grasp” as he offhandedly says, “If you need a romantic comedy that a lot, learn this.”

When Oh Ju In asks what it’s, Han Bi Soo continues nonchalantly, “You can’t learn? It’s a script. That I wrote.” Oh Ju In’s expression adjustments straight away as her eyes gentle up and she or he eagerly flips open the script. Han Bi Soo watches her with a slight smile, and the TV display screen adjustments to point out the title of the drama.

Watch the teaser under!

“Oh! Grasp” premieres on March 24 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

