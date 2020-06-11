Watch: Nana Stuns Park Sung Hoon With Her Flirting Tactic In KBS Drama Teaser

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “The Poll” (literal translation) has launched one other new hilarious teaser!

“The Poll” will likely be an workplace rom-com a few girl named Goo Se Ra (Nana) who will get concerned in individuals’s issues, recordsdata complaints, comes up with options, and finds love at her native district workplace. Park Sung Hoon performs Search engine marketing Gong Myung, a civil servant who all the time performs by the principles.

The teaser begins with Search engine marketing Gong Myung studying a e-book within the library. One girl makes quite a few makes an attempt to get to know him higher. She tries to ask him for his quantity however realizes he has created a excessive stack of books to cease her. Offended, she storms off with out even wanting again.

Eventually, there’s peace and quiet, however the silence is damaged when somebody shouts his title. Goo Se Ra rams into the desk, sending his wall of books crashing down. He seems to be at her in bewilderment as she straightforwardly asks, “What do you suppose of me? Don’t I look fairly good?”

“The Poll” will premiere on July 1 at 9:30 p.m. KST. Try the teaser under!

