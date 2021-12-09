Watch: Native other folks showered plant life at the ambulance wearing the our bodies of different staff together with CDS Bipin Rawat, bid farewell with wet eyes

Coonoor Helicopter Crash The our bodies of 13 other folks, together with CDS Basic Bipin Rawat, his spouse and 11 armed staff, who have been killed in a helicopter crash on Wednesday at Kateri Park close to Coonoor, have been taken to the Madras Regimental Heart in Wellington. Madras Regimental Centre) was once despatched to the Air Pressure Station. Throughout this, the local community bid farewell to the sons of Mom India with wet eyes. The similar other folks additionally showered plant life at the ambulance. The gap from MRC Wellington to Sulur Air Pressure Station is 87 km and highway visitors was once diverted to forestall any disruption all over shipping.Additionally Learn – Bipin Rawat Demise: What’s Black Field, with the assistance of which CDS will open the secrets and techniques associated with Bipin Rawat’s helicopter crash. know the entirety

It may be observed within the video that hundreds of native individuals are status on find out how to bid their final farewell to CDS Bipin Rawat, his spouse and different staff. Throughout this, as quickly because the ambulance wearing the lifeless our bodies of those martyrs passes via the way in which, the local community get started showering flower petals. No longer most effective this, individuals are additionally observed shouting slogans of Bharat Mata Ki Jai.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Locals bathe flower petals as ambulances wearing the mortal stays of CDS Bipin Rawat, his spouse and different staff who died within the Coonoor Helicopter Crash, depart for Sulur airbase from Madras Regimental Centre in Nilgiris district %.twitter.com/dWhw9kG3l9 – ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021

The lifeless our bodies will likely be taken from Sulur Air Pressure Station to the respective local puts of the twist of fate sufferers. The mortal stays of Basic Bipin Rawat and his spouse Madhulika Rawat will likely be taken to New Delhi and will likely be stored at their professional place of dwelling on Kamaraj Marg. High Minister Modi, Protection Minister Rajnath Singh, House Minister Amit Shah, different political leaders and military staff are anticipated to pay their final respects to Basic Rawat in Delhi. The Protection Minister has already introduced in Parliament that the our bodies of all the ones killed within the air crash will likely be given complete state honours.