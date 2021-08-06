Watch Navarasa Netflix Film (2021) All Episodes On-line

Navarasa is an upcoming epic anthology produced by way of Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan. The nine-part anthology sequence will probably be streamed on-line on Netflix India. Netflix Navarasa will narrate tales throughout 9 feelings like anger, compassion, braveness, laughter, disgust, worry, love, peace, and beauty. Navarasa has a selection of 9 motion pictures that displays 9 feelings and it’ll get started premiering on Netflix on August 06, 2021 at 12. 30 PM.
Watch Netflix Navarasa Trailer video,
Navarsa Film Titles
Take a look at the Film titles from Navarasa Anthology Collection
- Payasam
- Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru
- Summer season of 92
- Edhiri
- Peace
- Roudhram
- Mission Agni
- Inmai
- Thunintha Pin
Navarasa Songs
Watch all of the songs of Netflix Navarasa 2021,
Navarasa Motion pictures
Right here’s all the record of Navarasa motion pictures – Netflix
Navarasa Administrators
This is all the record of administrators who will probably be helming the sequence,
- Vasanth
- Gautam Vasudev Menon
- Bejoy Nambiar
- Karthik Suubaraj
- Priyadarshan
- Sarjun KM
- Karthick Naren
- Rathindran R Prasad
- Arvind Swami
Navarasa Film Actors
The entire record of actors that includes in Netflix Navarasa film,
MALE ACTORS
- Arvind Swami
- Suriya
- Siddharth
- Vijay Sethupathi
- Prakash raj
- Saravanan
- Alagam Perumal
- Prasanna
- Vikranth
- Bobby Simha
- Gautam Vasudev Menon
- Ashok Selvan
- Robo Shankar
- Ramesh Thilak
- Sananth
- Vidhu
- Sreeram
FEMALE ACTORS
- Revathy
- Prayaga Martin (with Suriya)
- Nithya Menen
- Parvathy Thiruvothu
- Aishwarya Rajesh
- Poorna
- Riythvika
Navarasa Film Song Administrators
The entire songs and background rating for 9 anthology sequence have been composed by way of main Kollywood composers.
- AR Rahman
- D Imman
- Ghibran
- Aruldev
- Karthik
- Ron Ethan Yohann
- Govind Vasantha
- Justin Prabhakaran
Navarasa Film Writers
The approaching Netflix film Navarasa used to be collectively penned by way of
- Pattukottai Prabhakar
- Selvaa
- Madhan Karky
- Someetharan
