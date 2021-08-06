Watch Navarasa Netflix Film (2021) All Episodes On-line

Navarasa is an upcoming epic anthology produced by way of Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan. The nine-part anthology sequence will probably be streamed on-line on Netflix India. Netflix Navarasa will narrate tales throughout 9 feelings like anger, compassion, braveness, laughter, disgust, worry, love, peace, and beauty. Navarasa has a selection of 9 motion pictures that displays 9 feelings and it’ll get started premiering on Netflix on August 06, 2021 at 12. 30 PM.

NAVARASA SERIES ON NETFLIX

Navarasa Trailer video,

Navarsa Film Titles

Take a look at the Film titles from Navarasa Anthology Collection

Payasam

Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru

Summer season of 92

Edhiri

Peace

Roudhram

Mission Agni

Inmai

Thunintha Pin

Navarasa Songs

songs of Netflix Navarasa 2021,

Navarasa Motion pictures

record of Navarasa motion pictures – Netflix

Navarasa Administrators

record of administrators who will probably be helming the sequence,

Vasanth

Gautam Vasudev Menon

Bejoy Nambiar

Karthik Suubaraj

Priyadarshan

Sarjun KM

Karthick Naren

Rathindran R Prasad

Arvind Swami

Navarasa Film Actors

record of actors that includes in Netflix Navarasa film,

MALE ACTORS

Arvind Swami

Suriya

Siddharth

Vijay Sethupathi

Prakash raj

Saravanan

Alagam Perumal

Prasanna

Vikranth

Bobby Simha

Gautam Vasudev Menon

Ashok Selvan

Robo Shankar

Ramesh Thilak

Sananth

Vidhu

Sreeram

FEMALE ACTORS

Revathy

Prayaga Martin (with Suriya)

Nithya Menen

Parvathy Thiruvothu

Aishwarya Rajesh

Poorna

Riythvika

Navarasa Film Song Administrators

The entire songs and background rating for 9 anthology sequence have been composed by way of main Kollywood composers.

AR Rahman

D Imman

Ghibran

Aruldev

Karthik

Ron Ethan Yohann

Govind Vasantha

Justin Prabhakaran

Navarasa Film Writers

The approaching Netflix film Navarasa used to be collectively penned by way of

Pattukottai Prabhakar

Selvaa

Madhan Karky

Someetharan

