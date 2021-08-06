Watch Navarasa Netflix Film (2021) All Episodes On-line

By
Kim Diaz
-
0
Navarasa is an upcoming epic anthology produced by way of Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan. The nine-part anthology sequence will probably be streamed on-line on Netflix India. Netflix Navarasa will narrate tales throughout 9 feelings like anger, compassion, braveness, laughter, disgust, worry, love, peace, and beauty. Navarasa has a selection of 9 motion pictures that displays 9 feelings and it’ll get started premiering on Netflix on August 06, 2021 at 12. 30 PM.

WATCH NAVARASA SERIES ON NETFLIX

Watch Netflix Navarasa Trailer video,

Navarsa Film Titles

Take a look at the Film titles from Navarasa Anthology Collection

  • Payasam
  • Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru
  • Summer season of 92
  • Edhiri
  • Peace
  • Roudhram
  • Mission Agni
  • Inmai
  • Thunintha Pin

Navarasa Songs

Watch all of the songs of Netflix Navarasa 2021,

Navarasa Motion pictures

Right here’s all the record of Navarasa motion pictures – Netflix

Navarasa Administrators

This is all the record of administrators who will probably be helming the sequence,

  • Vasanth
  • Gautam Vasudev Menon
  • Bejoy Nambiar
  • Karthik Suubaraj
  • Priyadarshan
  • Sarjun KM
  • Karthick Naren
  • Rathindran R Prasad
  • Arvind Swami

Navarasa Film Actors

The entire record of actors that includes in Netflix Navarasa film,

MALE ACTORS

  • Arvind Swami
  • Suriya
  • Siddharth
  • Vijay Sethupathi
  • Prakash raj
  • Saravanan
  • Alagam Perumal
  • Prasanna
  • Vikranth
  • Bobby Simha
  • Gautam Vasudev Menon
  • Ashok Selvan
  • Robo Shankar
  • Ramesh Thilak
  • Sananth
  • Vidhu
  • Sreeram

FEMALE ACTORS

  • Revathy
  • Prayaga Martin (with Suriya)
  • Nithya Menen
  • Parvathy Thiruvothu
  • Aishwarya Rajesh
  • Poorna
  • Riythvika

Navarasa Film Song Administrators

The entire songs and background rating for 9 anthology sequence have been composed by way of main Kollywood composers.

  • AR Rahman
  • D Imman
  • Ghibran
  • Aruldev
  • Karthik
  • Ron Ethan Yohann
  • Govind Vasantha
  • Justin Prabhakaran

Navarasa Film Writers

The approaching Netflix film Navarasa used to be collectively penned by way of

  • Pattukottai Prabhakar
  • Selvaa
  • Madhan Karky
  • Someetharan

