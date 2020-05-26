Watch: NCT 127 + NCT Dream Share Their Fun Reactions To NCT 127’s “Punch” MV

NCT shared their reactions to NCT 127’s newest comeback music video, “Punch!”

“Punch” is the title observe off NCT 127’s repackaged album, “Neo Zone: The Last Spherical,” which was launched on Could 19. The music video for “Punch” dropped at midnight KST on Could 20.

NCT 127’s response video begins with the members being impressed from the very first emblem look, with Taeyong saying, “It seems like a film” and Jaehyun saying, “It seems like the beginning of a sport.” After seeing Taeyong’s opening pose, Johnny observes, “Isn’t this too risqué?”

By way of the remainder of the response video, the members hype up one another’s components, touch upon one another’s hair coloration, chaotically speaking amongst themselves, and teasing one another when a member does one thing notably distinctive within the video. On the finish, the members speak concerning the significance of watching the choreography for “Punch” however say that there’s extra “punching” within the MV itself than within the choreography.

Take a look at NCT 127’s response with English subtitles under!

After NCT 127 supported their fellow subunit by reacting to NCT Dream’s “Ridin’” MV, NCT Dream reciprocated by sharing their very own response to “Punch.”

NCT Dream’s response video begins with Chenle saying, “I believe we might be seeing this earlier than the 127 members. I’m going to spoil every part within the video to Mark.” Just like the NCT 127 members, NCT Dream factors out the online game similarities within the “Punch” opening. Like Johnny, Jisung says, “Taeyong’s outfit is simply too uncovered.” The NCT Dream members proceed to tease Mark (who’s a part of NCT 127 and can return to NCT Dream of their future promotions) by saying, “He bought hit quite a bit. He can’t battle in any respect.”

The NCT Dream members additionally present their cautious attentiveness to element, observing the 127 members’ hair coloration adjustments and different adjustments of their look. On the finish of the video, Jisung and Jeno speak about how “Kick It” and “Punch” observe comparable themes and joke their subsequent video could be referred to as “Headlock.”

Take a look at NCT Dream’s response with English subtitles under!