Watch: NCT 127 Proves They’re NCT Dream’s Biggest Fans In Boisterous New Reaction Vid For “Ridin’” MV

NCT 127 bought just a little too excited whereas watching NCT Dream’s newest music video for the very first time!

On Could 3, NCT 127 shared a enjoyable, high-energy response video for NCT Dream’s new “Ridin’” music video, which dropped earlier this week. The clip begins with the NCT 127 members—minus Haechan, who was presumably busy with NCT Dream’s promotions for the track—gathered round a laptop computer to look at the video about an hour earlier than its official launch.

Even earlier than the music video begins taking part in, the idols are already keen to point out their love for his or her sibling unit, with Taeyong proudly mentioning the truth that NCT Dream’s new mini album “Reload” surpassed 500,000 inventory pre-orders.

As soon as they lastly hit the play button, the NCT 127 members begin cheering and whooping at any time when an NCT Dream member seems on display screen, and issues shortly get so loud that Doyoung laughs, “I can’t hear the track.” Mark equally yells over the din, “I can’t hear!” however that does little to quell the excited shouting of his bandmates. Finally, he exclaims with amusing, “We’re approach too excited proper now. Settle down for some time!”

In between lavishing reward on the youthful idols, a number of of the NCT 127 members additionally choose up on a few of the key strikes of the “Ridin’” choreography and begin dancing alongside as they watch.

On the finish of the video, Doyoung exclaims, “The music video got here out actually nice,” with Mark agreeing, “I feel it’s going to be successful.” Yuta remarks admiringly, “They appear extra mature than us,” and Taeyong chimes in, “They appear cooler than us.”

Watch NCT 127’s full response to NCT Dream’s “Ridin’” with English subtitles under!