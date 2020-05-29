Watch: NCT 127 Takes 2nd Win For “Punch” On “Music Financial institution”; Performances By TXT, MONSTA X, Park Ji Hoon, And More

The Could 29 episode of KBS’s “Music Financial institution” had NCT 127’s “Punch” up towards TXT’s “Can’t You See Me?” NCT 127 took house the win with 5,474 factors to TXT’s 5,395 factors, making this their second win for “Punch.”

Congratulations to NCT 127!

Take a look at the winner’s announcement and NCT 127’s efficiency of “The Remaining Spherical” and “Punch” beneath:

The day additionally featured performances by 2Z, BVNDIT, MONSTA X, OnlyOneOf, REDSQUARE, SECRET NUMBER, TXT, woo!ah!, GWNS, UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok, Natty, DKB, Lovelyz’s Sujeong, Park Ji Hoon, ONEWE, and Yubin.

Take a look at the performances beneath!

SECRET NUMBER – “Who Dis?”

REDSQUARE – “ColorFull”

woo!ah! – “woo!ah!”

2Z – “Physician”

DKB – “Nonetheless”

ONEWE – “Finish of Spring”

Natty – “Nineteen”

Park Ji Hoon – “Driving” + “Wing”

OnlyOneOf – “angel”

GWSN – “Wonderboy, the Aerialist”

BVNDIT – “Jungle”

Kim Woo Seok – “Anyone Like You” + “Pink Moon”

TXT – “Can’t You See Me?”

Yubin – “yaya (ME TIME)”

Sujeong – “Tiger Eyes”

MONSTA X – “Movement” + “FANTASIA”