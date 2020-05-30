Watch: NCT 127 Takes 3rd Win For “Punch” On “Music Core” + gugudan’s Mina Shares Tearful Farewell As She Steps Down As MC

The Might 30 episode of MBC’s “Music Core” had IU’s “eight,” that includes and produced by BTS’s Suga up in opposition to NCT 127’s “Punch” and Oh My Lady’s “Nonstop.” Oh My Lady got here in third place with 5,165 factors and IU got here in second place with 7,831 factors.

NCT 127 took house the win with a rating of 9,374 factors, making this their third win for “Punch.”

The episode was additionally the final day of gugudan’s Mina being the MC for “Music Core.” She mentioned, “Initially, I’d prefer to thank the viewers who made each Saturday shine. To our ‘Music Core’ household, who’ve at all times been so heat to me to the purpose the place I generally marvel if I’ll ever be capable to obtain this a lot love anyplace else, I really like you a lot.”

Mina couldn’t maintain again her tears as she continued, “These moments have been such a present to me, I hope they have been a present to many different individuals.” She additionally thanked her fellow MCs Stray Youngsters’ Hyunjin and SF9’s Chani, in addition to NCT’s Mark, who was her former co-MC on the present, and hoped that individuals will proceed to indicate all of them love. She confirmed her love for “Music Core” until the tip, reminding viewers to tune in each Saturday to look at the present.

The day additionally featured performances by MONSTA X, UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok, Park Ji Hoon, ONEWE, Yubin, Lovelyz’s Sujeong, GWSN, BVNDIT, OnlyOneOf, Natty, woo!ah!, SECRET NUMBER, Lee Dae Gained, Jo Myeong Seop, and Jung Da Kyung.

