Watch: NCT 127 Wins With “Punch” On “M Countdown”; Performances By MONSTA X, TXT, Kim Woo Seok, And More

NCT 127 has gained their first trophy for “Punch”!

The competitors for first place on the Could 28 episode of “M Countdown” was between NCT 127’s “Punch” and TXT’s “Can’t You See Me?” NCT 127 took the win with a complete rating of 9,778 to TXT’s 9,496.

NCT 127 didn’t carry out on “M Countdown” right this moment. Watch the win announcement beneath!

Performers on this week’s episode included Kim Woo Seok, MONSTA X, Park Ji Hoon, ONEWE, GWSN, NATTY, DKB, DooRi, Redsquare, Lovelyz’s Sujeong, BVNDIT, SECRET NUMBER, OnlyOneOf, woo!ah!, Yubin, Jung Da Kyung, and TXT.

Take a look at their performances!

woo!ah! – “woo!ah!”

Jung Da Kyung – “A Story of an Aged Couple in Their 60s”

ONEWE – “Finish of Spring”

NATTY – “NINETEEN”

OnlyOneOf – “angel (Prod. GRAY)”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mXrwIwP1sCs

BVNDIT – “Jungle”

Park Ji Hoon – “Driving”

Park Ji Hoon – “Wing”

GWSN – “Wonderboy, the Aerialist”

Kim Woo Seok – “Someone Like You”

Kim Woo Seok – “Pink Moon”

TXT – “Can’t You See Me?”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X7pRhyet79okay

Sujeong – “Tiger Eyes”

Yubin – “yaya(ME TIME)”



MONSTA X – “STAND UP”

MONSTA X – “FLOW”

MONSTA X – “FANTASIA”

Congratulations to NCT 127!