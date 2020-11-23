General News

Watch: NCT Brings Back Old School Hip Hop With “90’s Love” Comeback MV

November 23, 2020
NCT is again with “RESONANCE Pt. 2”!

On November 23, NCT revealed a music video for his or her new title observe “90’s Love” sung by members Ten, Winwin, Mark, Jeno, Haechan, Yangyang, and Sungchan. The track consists by Jia Lih, Jeremy “Tay” Jasper, Jayden Henry, Adrian McKinnon, Wilston Jordain Johnson,
Maurice Moore, Timothy “Bos” Bullock, and Hautboi Wealthy, and the Korean lyrics had been written by Kenzie.

The track exudes a “newtro” (new + retro) vibe with enjoyable upbeats, groovy drums, and a powerful bass line. The lyrics are about remembering and reinterpreting previous recollections as a result of the dear issues previously have worth that transcends house and time.

The members flip into an ice hockey group for the “90’s Love” music video. Watch it under!

