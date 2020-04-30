Watch: NCT Dream Changes The Game With Charismatic “Ridin’” MV

General News

NCT Dream Changes The Game With Charismatic "Ridin'" MV

April 30, 2020
NCT Dream is again extra highly effective than ever!

On April 29, NCT Dream launched their new album “Reload” and a music video for the title monitor “Ridin.’”

Composed by Moonshine, Maurice Moore, Jeremy “Tay”Jasper, Adrian McKinnon, Darius Martin, and Hautboi Wealthy, “Ridin’” is an city lure tune with a heavy bass line. The lyrics, written byJamFactory and Rick Bridges(X&), present NCT Dream’s ardour and dedication to maintain “ridin’” on a brand new path.

Watch NCT Dream’s charismatic perfomance within the music video under!

