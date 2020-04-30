Watch: NCT Dream Changes The Game With Charismatic “Ridin’” MV

NCT Dream is again extra highly effective than ever!

On April 29, NCT Dream launched their new album “Reload” and a music video for the title monitor “Ridin.’”

Composed by Moonshine, Maurice Moore, Jeremy “Tay”Jasper, Adrian McKinnon, Darius Martin, and Hautboi Wealthy, “Ridin’” is an city lure tune with a heavy bass line. The lyrics, written byJamFactory and Rick Bridges(X&), present NCT Dream’s ardour and dedication to maintain “ridin’” on a brand new path.

Watch NCT Dream’s charismatic perfomance within the music video under!