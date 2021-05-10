Watch: NCT DREAM Makes Fiery 7-Member Comeback With “Hot Sauce” MV

NCT DREAM has made their long-awaited return with seven members!

On May 10 at 6 p.m. KST, the group released their first full album “Hot Sauce” along with the music video for the title track of the same name.

The title track “Hot Sauce” is a hip hop song with chill vibes and unique vocals, and it includes catchy chanting in the chorus. The lyrics express NCT DREAM’s confidence in showing their charms that are strong but irresistible like hot sauce.

Check out the music video below!