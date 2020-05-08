Watch: NCT Dream Takes 1st Win For “Ridin’” On “Music Financial institution”; Performances By Oh My Woman, ASTRO, Natty, And More

The Could eight episode of KBS’s “Music Financial institution” had Oh My Ladies’ “Non Cease” up in opposition to NCT Dream’s “Ridin’.” NCT Dream took residence the win with 9,123 factors to Oh My Woman’s 5,609 factors. This was not solely NCT Dream’s first win for “Ridin’,” however it was additionally their first time ever successful on a non-cable, main community music present.

Congratulations to NCT Dream!

Take a look at the winner’s announcement and NCT Dream’s efficiency of “Ridin’” beneath:

The day additionally featured performances by 2Z, CRAVITY, FANATICS, H&D, MCND, Surple, TOO, GWSN, Natty, B.A.P’s Jongup, Park Gang Seong and Rue, ASTRO, APRIL, Oh My Woman, Jin Minho, and Kanto.

Take a look at the performances beneath!

H&D – “Soul”

Jin Minho – “Half”

Surple – “Cry”

TOO – “Take It Sluggish”

CRAVITY – “Break all of the Guidelines”

FANATICS – “V.A.V.I GIRL”

Jongup – “Headache”

2Z – “Physician”

Natty – “Nineteen”

GWSN – “BAZOOKA!”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zF2zWzj22okay

MCND – “Spring”

Park Gang Seong, Rue – “Pricey dad”

APRIL – “LALALILALA”

Kanto – “Favourite”

ASTRO – “When You Name My Title” + “Knock”

Oh My Woman – “Nonstop”