Watch: NCT DREAM Whips Up A Love Potion In Adorable Teaser For 7-Member Comeback

NCT DREAM is getting followers hyped for his or her long-awaited seven-member comeback!

On April 1 at midnight KST, NCT DREAM launched a playful new video entitled “Cafe 7 Dream,” which follows the seven members on their lovable journey as they open a restaurant collectively.

SM Leisure beforehand confirmed that NCT DREAM is gearing as much as make a comeback with all seven members of the group—marking their first comeback with Mark (pun meant!) since they launched “We Go Up” almost three years in the past, in September 2018. On the time, SM Leisure acknowledged that NCT DREAM was aiming to make their return in April.

NCT DREAM’s upcoming launch will even mark their first comeback of any type in a yr: the group final made a comeback with “Reload” and its catchy title observe “Ridin’” in April of final yr.

Take a look at NCT DREAM’s new video with English subtitles under!