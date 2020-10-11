Watch: NCT Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of Their “2020 YearParty” In Fun New Video

NCT has shared a enjoyable glimpse behind the scenes of their “NCT 2020 YearParty”!

On October 10, NCT launched new behind-the-scenes footage from the filming of their YearParty teaser, which launched followers to their upcoming NCT 2020 venture final month and introduced collectively all 23 members of the group.

The new video exhibits the 23 NCT members—together with new members Sungchan and Shotaro—filming their epic teaser and having a blast joking round with each other between takes. The clip additionally contains many lovely interactions between members of various NCT items, which followers can by no means get sufficient of.

NCT will likely be dropping “RESONANCE Pt. 1,” their second album as a full group, on October 12 at 6 p.m. KST.

Watch NCT’s new behind-the-scenes video with English subtitles under!