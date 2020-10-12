Watch: NCT U Drops Hypnotic “Make A Wish (Birthday Tune)” MV For NCT 2020

NCT makes a grand return with their second album “RESONANCE Pt. 1” and a music video for the accompanying title observe “Make A Wish (Birthday Tune)”!

“RESONANCE Pt. 1” is a mega undertaking that includes all 23 members of NCT, together with new members Sungchan and Shotaro. A Half two is slated to observe in November.

The members collaborating within the title observe “Make A Wish (Birthday Tune)” are Taeyong, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jaemin, Lucas, Xiaojun, and Shotaro. The tune was composed by Bobii Lewis, Karen Poole, and Sonny J Mason, and the Korean lyrics have been written by Penomeco. It’s a dance pop observe with a hip hop beat and an addicting whistling sound. The lyrics are about at all times believing that they’re all linked and making a want in order that their desires can come true. An English model of the tune will probably be launched digitally as a bonus observe.

Take a look at the music video under!