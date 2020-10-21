Watch: NCT U Drops Slick Dance Practice Video For “Make A Wish (Birthday Track)”

NCT U has shared a strong new dance observe video for his or her newest title monitor!

On October 20, NCT U gave followers a greater have a look at the dynamic choreography for “Make A Wish (Birthday Track),” the title monitor of NCT’s new album “RESONANCE Pt. 1.” The newly launched clip provides a full view of the sleek dance strikes of all seven members (Taeyong, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jaemin, Lucas, Xiaojun, and Shotaro).

Take a look at NCT U’s dance observe video for “Make A Wish (Birthday Track)” beneath!